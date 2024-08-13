Trump flew on charter jet previously owned by 'sex offender' Jeffrey Epstein

Former President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign said Monday that it was unaware that a private plane used by Trump for campaign travel Saturday was once owned by Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced financier and sex offender.

Trump flew from Bozeman, Montana, to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and Aspen, Colorado, on the jet, made by Gulfstream, to attend campaign fundraisers after Trump’s signature Boeing 757, often referred to as Trump Force One, experienced a mechanical issue en route to a campaign rally in Bozeman on Friday.

A Trump campaign official said that the campaign had called its charter jet vendor, Private Jet Services Group, after the mechanical failure to get a plane that could ferry the former president, and that the charter service had provided the Gulfstream jet. The official added that the campaign had used that private jet service as a vendor for years, and that it would take efforts to avoid using that plane in the future.

A representative for Elevate Aviation Group, which owns Private Jet Services Group, hung up on a phone call requesting a comment about the aircraft. Other phone calls and text messages were not answered.