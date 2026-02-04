Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Trump has attacked pillars of democracy, Human Rights Watch says

'It's actually incredible to see how the Trump administration has really undermined all the pillars of US democracy, all the checks and balances on power,' Bolopion told reporters.
Last Updated : 04 February 2026, 18:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 February 2026, 18:22 IST
World newsUnited StatesDonald TrumpHuman Rights Watch

Follow us on :

Follow Us