Trump in prison outfit, Microsoft outage, Modi's drip all feature in Musk's dream AI fashion show

Next comes Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un. The former is seen in an orange prison suit branded Louis Vuitton, with handcuffs casually at the side. Kim's outfit, meanwhile, can only be categorised as one oozing swagger.

Other world leaders like China's president Xi Jinping is also seen in the one minute twenty-three second clip.

The video also pokes fun at Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg, who is portrayed in a reptilian outfit here, a nod to the jokes that the Facebook creator is a 'lizard person'.

Barack Obama features prominently in the clip too, sporting various outfits -- from the past to a futuristic one -- with the last reading 'Hope'.

PM Narendra Modi is seen in an LV outfit in this AI video as well while Kamala Harris, the new Democratic Party frontrunner in the US presidential elections, is seen in a rather revealing top.

Jeff Bezos and Bernie Sanders also star in this medley video which ends with Bill Gates carrying a screen with the words 'Runway of Power' visible. However, it changes to the 'Blue screen of death' soon, a jibe at the recent Microsoft outage -- the impact of which could be felt worldwide.