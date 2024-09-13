Trump: No more debates with Kamala Harris

Republican Donald Trump said on Thursday he would not participate in another presidential debate against his Democratic rival Kamala Harris ahead of the Nov 5 election, as several polls showed that she beat him.

"THERE WILL BE NO THIRD DEBATE!" the former president wrote on social media site Truth Social, after participating in a debate against President Joe Biden in June and Vice President Harris earlier this week.

Although Trump touted his performance on Tuesday against Harris, six Republican donors and three Trump advisers who spoke to Reuters earlier this week said they thought Harris had won the debate largely because Trump was unable to stay on message.

The debate attracted 67.1 million television viewers, according to Nielsen data.