Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Trump orders release of Amelia Earhart files as Epstein scrutiny intensifies

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the mystery surrounding Earhart's final flight has "captivated millions."
Last Updated : 27 September 2025, 01:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 September 2025, 01:13 IST
World newsDonald Trump

Follow us on :

Follow Us