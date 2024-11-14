Trump picks former Democratic congresswoman Gabbard as director of national intelligence
Gabbard, who left the Democratic party in 2022 to become an independent and was considered a possible candidate to become Trump's running mate, would take over from Avril Haines as the top official in the US intelligence community after the Republican president-elect starts his second term in January.
Thank you, @realDonaldTrump, for the opportunity to serve as a member of your cabinet to defend the safety, security and freedom of the American people. I look forward to getting to work. pic.twitter.com/YHhhzY0lNp