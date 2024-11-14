Home
Trump picks former Democratic congresswoman Gabbard as director of national intelligence

Gabbard, who left the Democratic party in 2022 to become an independent and was considered a possible candidate to become Trump's running mate, would take over from Avril Haines as the top official in the US intelligence community after the Republican president-elect starts his second term in January.
Reuters
14 November 2024

14 November 2024
