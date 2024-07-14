Trump rally shooting in Pennsylvania being investigated as assassination attempt

Butler: Federal authorities said late Saturday they were investigating a shooting at a rally in Pennsylvania as an assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, and that they were not yet ready to identify the suspected gunman or speculate on his motives.

The shooting at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday left one rally attendee and the suspected gunman dead, and two other spectators critically injured, the Secret Service said in a statement.

Investigators “are working tirelessly” to determine a motive, Kevin Rojek, a special agent in the FBI’s Pittsburgh’s field office, said at a news conference late Saturday.

After the apparent sound of gunshots at the rally, Trump was escorted off the stage bleeding from around his ear. He was later rushed to a hospital, the Secret Service said.