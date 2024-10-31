Home
Trump rides garbage truck hours after Biden calls his supporters 'garbage'

In an attempt to call out racist remarks by a speaker at a campaign rally for presidential candidate Donald Trump US President, Joe Biden made the remark which has now backfired.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 31 October 2024, 03:07 IST

World newsJoe BidenDonald TrumpUS Presidential ElectionsTrending

