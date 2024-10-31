Trump rides garbage truck hours after Biden calls his supporters 'garbage'

<p>Former US President and Republican candidate Donald Trump was seen riding a garbage truck in Greenbay, Wisconsin, hours after Democratic President Joe Biden suggested that Trump's supporters were "garbage."</p><p>In an attempt to call out racist remarks by a speaker at a campaign rally for presidential candidate Donald Trump, US President Joe Biden made the remark which has now backfired. </p><p>Biden was responding on Tuesday to comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, who called Puerto Rico a "floating island of garbage" at the rally on Sunday and also disparaged Black Americans, Jewish people, Palestinians and Latinos.</p><p>During a fundraising Zoom call with Voto Latino, an organization that encourages young Latino Americans to register to vote, Biden said, "The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporter's - his - his demonization of Latinos is unconscionable and it's un-American," according to a transcript posted by a White House spokesperson.</p><p>With the US elections coming up on November 5, the battle is heating up between Trump who is eyeing a second term, which Musk has said will be 'the most fun America has had in a while', and Harris who with plenty of support from the Democrats is trying to keep at bay the man whose supporters were behind the Jan 6 riots at the Capitol. </p><p><em>(With Reuters inputs)</em></p>