Homeworld

Looks like we have lost India and Russia to 'deepest, darkest China': Donald Trump rues

'Looks like we’ve lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest, China. May they have a long and prosperous future together!' Trump wrote in a post on his social media platform.
Last Updated : 05 September 2025, 10:41 IST
Published 05 September 2025, 10:41 IST
India NewsWorld newsChinaRussiaDonald Trump

