<p>Washington: US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> on Friday said India and Russia appear to have been "lost" to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/china">China</a>, following the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting in Beijing this week where their leaders stood alongside Chinese President Xi Jinping.</p><p>"Looks like we've lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest, China. May they have a long and prosperous future together!" Trump wrote in a post on his social media platform. </p>