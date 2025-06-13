Menu
Trump says it's unclear if Iran still has a nuclear programme

Trump told Reuters the US still has nuclear talks planned with Iran on Sunday but that he is not sure if they will still take place. He said it was not too late for Iran to make a deal.
Last Updated : 13 June 2025, 16:03 IST

