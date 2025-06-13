<p>Washington: President Donald Trump told Reuters in a phone interview on Friday that it was unclear if Iran still has a nuclear program following Israeli strikes on the country.</p><p>Trump told Reuters the US still has nuclear talks planned with Iran on Sunday but that he is not sure if they will still take place. He said it was not too late for Iran to make a deal.</p> .<p>"I tried to save Iran humiliation and death," Trump said.</p><p>He said he is not concerned about a regional war breaking out as a result of Israel's strikes.</p>