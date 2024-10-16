Trump says ‘money machine’ Korea should pay more for US troops

<p><em>By Soo-Hyang Choi</em></p> <p>Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said South Korea would pay billions of dollars more every year to host US troops if he were in the White House, calling the long-time US ally a “money machine.”</p><p>“If I were there now, they’d be paying us $10 billion a year and you know what, they’d be happy to do it,” Trump told Bloomberg News Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait on Tuesday in an interview at the Economic Club of Chicago. “It’s a money machine, South Korea.” </p><p>The remarks come less than two weeks after the US and South Korea reached a new five-year cost-sharing deal for hosting American forces on the divided peninsula. Under the agreement, South Korea will raise its share of the costs to 1.52 trillion won ($1.13 billion) in 2026, up 8.3 per cent compared with this year. </p>.<p>The cost sharing involving US troops based in South Korea was a bone of contention when Trump was in office. At that time Trump asked South Korea to contribute about $5 billion to keep around 28,000 American military personnel in the region, well above the roughly $1 billion each year Seoul agreed to pay in the previous deal</p><p>Under the new deal the amount for the four years after 2026 will reflect the increase in inflation, capping the annual rise at 5 per cent, according to South Korea’s foreign ministry.</p>.Republican mega donor: Musk dished out $75 million to pro-Trump group in 3 months.<p>South Korea was paying around 960 billion won in 2018 under a multi-year deal that was struck in 2014 before the Trump administration.</p><p>Read more: Trump Defends Tariff Plan While Pressing for More Fed Influence</p><p>US voters are already casting their ballots in what polls forecast to be a razor-thin contest with Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris three weeks before Election Day. </p><p>While Harris is seen largely sticking to the current direction of security policy if she wins, Trump has repeatedly called out US allies for not spending enough on defense arrangements.</p><p>“North Korea is a very serious power, they have tremendous nuclear power. And I said to South Korea you’ve got to pay,” Trump said, adding that he had a “very good relationship” with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.</p><p>South Korea’s foreign ministry did not immediately have a comment.</p>