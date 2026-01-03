<p>US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> on Saturday said that the United States had captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, and flown them out of the country.</p>.Airplanes, loud noises and column of smoke as US strikes Venezuela after Trump's threats against Maduro.<p>"The United States of America has successfully carried out a large scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country", Trump said in a Truth Social post.</p>