Homeworld

Trump shares Macron message offering G7 summit, questioning Greenland tactics

In the messages, Macron told Trump he could invite the Ukrainians, the Danes, the Syrians and the Russians to participate on the margins of the G7 meeting on Thursday, and also invited Trump to have dinner with him in Paris.
Last Updated : 20 January 2026, 09:41 IST
Published 20 January 2026, 09:41 IST
World newsDonald TrumpG7 summit

