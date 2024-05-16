Trump's lawyers to attack Michael Cohen's story of hush money scheme

Testifying at the first criminal trial of a US president past or present, Cohen said he and Trump discussed a plan to reimburse Cohen for the payout through a series of bogus invoices for legal fees. Their chats included one in the White House Oval Office when Trump was president in 2017, Cohen said.

In about two hours of cross-examination on Tuesday, defense lawyer Todd Blanche sought to portray the prosecution's star witness as a serial liar falsely implicating his former boss to exact revenge and make money off his books and podcasts featuring anti-Trump invective.

Blanche used Cohen's own words to paint him as unreliably biased against Trump, noting that Cohen had called Trump a "dictator douchebag", "boorish cartoon misogynist" and "Cheeto-dusted cartoon villain" on podcasts and in social media posts.

"He didn't deliver any hammer blows", George Grasso, a retired New York state judge who has been attending the trial, said of Blanche's questioning of Cohen. "If the case were to end right now, I think that they have enough evidence on the record to justify a finding by this jury beyond a reasonable doubt that Donald Trump is guilty".

Trump, 77, faces 34 counts of falsifying business records in New York and has pleaded not guilty also in the three other cases he faces. He characterizes all four as an attempt to interfere with his campaign to take back the White House.