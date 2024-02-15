Trump's NATO threat reflects a wider shift on America's place in the world

"The alliance structure was built to win the Cold War and it's sort of atrophied," said Michael Beckley, a scholar of great power competition at Tufts University. "Trump was obviously very jarring when he came to office, but it was part of a long-term trend." Indeed, he added, "if you look at US history, the last 80 years I really look at as an aberration. Through most of US history, Americans thought they had a pretty good thing going here on the continent and they were largely independent economically of other countries, and that's still largely true today."