Turkey arrests pro-Kurdish mayor two months after election

Diyarbakir: Police detained a pro-Kurdish party mayor in southeast Turkey on Monday over alleged militant links and he has been replaced by the state governor, the interior ministry said, two months after the mayor won power in local elections.

After previous municipal elections, Turkey detained pro-Kurdish mayors, removing virtually all from their posts to be replaced by state officials over charges of ties to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).

Mehmet Siddik Akis, mayor of Hakkari province bordering Iran and Iraq, was accused of having a high-level role in the PKK militant group, the ministry said in a statement on X.

A security source said police teams carried out a search at the Hakkari municipal building and kept out members of Akis' pro-Kurdish DEM party, the third largest in Turkey's parliament.