Two killed, at least 19 injured in mass shooting in Detroit in US, second incident in 2 days

A shooting in Detroit in the US has left two people dead and at least 19 others injured, the Michigan State Police was quoted by news agency AP on Sunday.
No one has been arrested in connection with the incident, media reports said.
The Michigan State Police was helping their Detroit counterpart with the probe into the incident, an X post by the former said.
This shooting incident follows a similar one that happened in Kentucky on Saturday where our people were killed and 3 others wounded. The accused then had fled the scene in a car, prompting a police car chase. He then shot himself, and his car fell into a ditch.
Published 07 July 2024, 21:22 IST