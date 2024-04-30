JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Two persons injured in fight between Maldivians and Indians in Maldives

The detained suspect is a Maldivian, the news portal quoted the police as saying but it did not mention who the injured were.
Last Updated 30 April 2024, 10:09 IST

Follow Us

Male: Two persons sustained injuries during an altercation between a group of Maldivians and Indians, after which a Maldivian was detained, according to a media report on Tuesday.

The fight between the two groups took place near Central Park in Hulhumale, about 7 km northeast of Male, at around 9:00 pm on Monday, news portal Adhadhu.com reported.

The detained suspect is a Maldivian, the news portal quoted the police as saying but it did not mention who the injured were.

The two people who sustained serious injuries were taken to Hulhumale Hospital. They were later released after treatment.

Police said the clashes broke out between a group of Maldivians and Indians inside the park and that further investigations were underway.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 30 April 2024, 10:09 IST)
World newsMaldives

Deccan Herald is on WhatsApp Channels| Join now for Breaking News & Editor's Picks

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT