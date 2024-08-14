Two ships report blasts in Red Sea off Yemen, maritime security agencies say

Two crude oil tanker ships reported coming under attack in the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen on Tuesday, although neither reported damage, maritime security agencies said.

The attempted assaults on those vessels, identified as the Liberia-flagged Delta Atlantica and the Panama-flagged On Phoenix, bear hallmarks of Iran-aligned Houthi militant attacks on international cargo shipping in solidarity with Palestinians in the war between Israel and Hamas.

The Houthis have not claimed responsibility. The vessels and crew in both incidents were safe and proceeding to their next ports of call.

Since November, the Houthi campaign has sunk two ships and killed at least three sailors. It has persisted despite U.S. and British strikes on equipment and launch sites in Yemen.