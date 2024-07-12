UAE names street after 84-year-old doctor with Indian roots

Reflecting on his journey, Dr Matthew said, “When I first arrived in the UAE, the infrastructure was still evolving. Inspired by the late HH Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Father of the Nation, I dedicated myself to helping the people. I am deeply grateful that my efforts have been recognised.” Dr Matthew arrived in the UAE in 1967 at the age of 26. Initially preparing to move to the US, he was persuaded by a missionary friend’s description of Al Ain’s beauty to stay.