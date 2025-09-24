Doctors in Hassan operate on wrong leg; medical negligence alleged

<p>Hassan: A case of alleged medical negligence has emerged at Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences (HIMS) after doctors reportedly operated on the wrong leg of a woman, leaving her bedridden.</p>.<p>Her parents have expressed strong outrage over the incident.</p>.<p>The woman had suffered an injury to her left leg in an accident over two and a half years ago, and a rod was inserted to aid healing.</p>.Bengaluru doctors pedal 36,000 kms, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari to raise oral health awareness.<p>Recently, she began experiencing pain and visited HIMS, where Dr Santosh advised the removal of the rod. She was admitted for surgery on Saturday. However, it is alleged that doctors mistakenly operated on her right leg.</p>.<p><strong>Movement restricted</strong></p>.<p>Upon realising the error, they corrected it by operating on her left leg to remove the rod. She now has both legs bandaged and is unable to move independently.</p>.<p>The issue was raised by MLA Cement Manju at a KDP meeting held at the Zilla Panchayat Hall and chaired by Revenue and District in-charge Minister Krishna Byre Gowda.</p>.<p>He urged that suitable compensation be provided to the labourer affected by the negligence.</p>.<p>HIMS Medical Superintendent Dr Raghavendra Prasad stated that a committee has been formed to investigate the incident.</p>.<p>He said, “There was a minor accidental injury to the right leg. The surgeon maintains that it was not operated on. Appropriate action will follow the report.”</p>