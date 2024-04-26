UK couple arrested for over £1,000 'dine and dash' escapade

A UK couple, Ann McDonagh, 39, and Bernard McDonagh, 41, was busted for not paying bills worth over £1,000 (approximately Rs 1 lakh) in several restaurants in Wales.
They have been charged on five counts of fraud for dining at five eateries along with their family within a 30-mile radius of each other and leaving without paying their tab, Metro reported.
Ann McDonagh has also been charged on four counts of theft.
The incident came to light after a restaurant, Bella Ciao Swansea, took to social media saying, "To the family who left the restaurant this evening without paying their bill, shame on you!!". The post gained traction from other restaurants who has posted appeals to identify the family, Metro reported.
Kinga Szczesniak, Manager at La Casona restaurant told the publication that police has been ignorant with regard to the incident.
"I have been waiting two months for any contact from the police. They didn’t even check CCTV records that I sent them after it happened", he said.
She further said that it only due to the new video that this incident is getting traction and police is responding.
"Yesterday they asked me for recordings again, I said I already sent them before. The response was, that was long ago so they don’t have them", she added.
South Wales Police did not give any information to the publication as the investigation is 'still going on'.
Currently, the couple is in police custody at Swansea Central police station and will appear before court next month.
(Published 26 April 2024, 11:26 IST)