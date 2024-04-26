UK couple arrested for over £1,000 'dine and dash' escapade

The incident came to light after a restaurant, Bella Ciao Swansea, took to social media saying, "To the family who left the restaurant this evening without paying their bill, shame on you!!". The post gained traction from other restaurants who has posted appeals to identify the family, Metro reported.

Kinga Szczesniak, Manager at La Casona restaurant told the publication that police has been ignorant with regard to the incident.

"I have been waiting two months for any contact from the police. They didn’t even check CCTV records that I sent them after it happened", he said.

She further said that it only due to the new video that this incident is getting traction and police is responding.

"Yesterday they asked me for recordings again, I said I already sent them before. The response was, that was long ago so they don’t have them", she added.