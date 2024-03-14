UK govt tightens definition of extremism to counter Islamist extremists

The previous definition, introduced in 2011 under the government’s Prevent strategy, defined extremism as "vocal or active opposition to fundamental British values, including democracy, the rule of law, individual liberty and mutual respect and tolerance of different faiths and belief".

UK Levelling Up and Communities Secretary Michael Gove said the update was needed to safeguard the UK as a multi-national, multi-ethnic, multi-faith democracy “success story”, which is stronger because of its diversity.

“But our democracy and our values of inclusivity and tolerance are under challenge from extremists. In order to protect our democratic values, it is important both to reinforce what we have in common and to be clear and precise in identifying the dangers posed by extremism,” said Gove.

“The pervasiveness of extremist ideologies has become increasingly clear in the aftermath of the 7 October (2023) attacks and poses a real risk to the security of our citizens and our democracy. This is the work of extreme right-wing and Islamist extremists who are seeking to separate Muslims from the rest of society and create division within Muslim communities,” he said.

“They seek to radicalise individuals, deny people their full rights, suppress freedom of expression, incite hatred, and undermine our democratic institutions,” he added.

The minister said the new measures will ensure that the government does not inadvertently provide a platform to those setting out to subvert democracy and deny other people’s fundamental rights. He also indicated it marks the first in a series of measures to tackle extremism and protect British democracy.

The new definition is not statutory, does not create new powers and has no effect on the existing criminal law of the country, but instead applies to the operations of the government itself. It will be used by ministerial departments and officials alongside a set of engagement principles to ensure they are not "inadvertently" funding or legitimising groups or individuals who attempt to advance extremist ideologies.

Since the October 2023 Hamas terror attacks in Israel, the government said concerns have been raised about the “wide-ranging risk of radicalisation”.

The Community Security Trust recorded 4,103 antisemitic incidents in the UK since the attacks in 2023, an increase of 147 per cent compared to 2022, and Tell MAMA (Measuring Anti-Muslim Attacks) recorded a 335 per cent increase in anti-Muslim hate cases in the last four months.

As indicated by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in Parliament on Wednesday, the aim is to ensure the government has the tools it needs to effectively counter extremism. A new counter-extremism centre of excellence has been established in the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities to provide leadership for the cross-government counter-extremism community, ensure consistent application of the definition and engagement standards, and take the lead on producing strategic assessments of extremism.

The government said the new unit will draw on the expertise of the Commission for Countering Extremism as well as counter extremism policy fellows to ensure the “very best academic insight” in shaping the anti-extremism approach.

The new definition, which draws on independent reviews, clarifies extremism involves advancing or promoting an ideology based on violence, hatred or intolerance, a high bar that only captures the most concerning of activities. It is not about silencing those with private and peaceful beliefs and will it affect free speech, which will always be protected, the government reiterated.

“The threat to Britain from extremists includes those who may not use violence directly yet target our core values, so it is welcome that this updated definition includes those who seek to undermine or replace liberal democracy. Greater clarity in defining extremism can underpin a concerted approach across civil society to protect our country,” said Lord John Walney, UK’s Independent Adviser on Political Violence and Disruption.