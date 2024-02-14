UK imposes Serious Crime Prevention Orders on 9 Indian-origin criminals

London: A nine-member gang of Indian-origin criminals found guilty of smuggling goods and migrants have been placed under Serious Crime Prevention Orders (SCPOs) by the UK authorities to prevent future offending.

Swander Dhal, 38, Jasbir Kapoor, 36, Diljan Malhotra, 48, Charan Singh, 46, Valjeet Singh, 35, Jasbir Dhal Singh, 33, Jaginder Kapoor, 48, Jacdar Kapour, 51, and Amarjeet Alabadis, 32, are now under the National Crime Agency (NCA) imposed orders designed to limit their ability to engage in serious and organised crime.

As members of an organised crime group, they were recently convicted for removing GBP 15.5 million from the UK to Dubai hidden in suitcases, as well as attempting to smuggle 17 migrants into the country, receiving lengthy prison sentences for the crimes.

The terms of their SCPOs, to come into effect once the offenders have served their jail sentences, include restrictions on finances, assets, bank accounts and the purchase of international travel tickets.