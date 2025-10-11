<p>London: Britain said on Saturday that two Royal Air Force aircraft flew a 12-hour mission earlier this week alongside <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">US</a> and NATO forces to patrol the border of Russia, amid a series of recent Russian drone and aircraft incursions into NATO airspace.</p><p>"This was a substantial joint mission with our US and NATO allies," defence minister John Healey said.</p><p>"Not only does this provide valuable intelligence to boost the operational awareness of our Armed Forces, but sends a powerful message of NATO unity to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and our adversaries," Healey added.</p>.Donald Trump threatens export controls on Boeing parts in response to China.<p>An RC-135 Rivet Joint electronic surveillance aircraft and a P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol plane flew from the Arctic region past Belarus and Ukraine on Thursday, supported by a US Air Force KC-135 refuelling aircraft.</p><p>Britain said the operation followed incursions into the airspaces of NATO countries including Poland, Romania and Estonia.</p><p>Earlier this month, European Union leaders backed plans to strengthen the bloc's defences against Russian drones.</p>