Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

UK jets flew 12-hour mission with US, NATO near Russian border

'This was a substantial joint mission with our US and NATO allies,' defence minister John Healey said.
Last Updated : 11 October 2025, 12:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 October 2025, 12:31 IST
World newsUnited StatesRussiaUnited KingdomNATO

Follow us on :

Follow Us