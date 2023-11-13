JOIN US
Homeworld

UK PM Rishi Sunak sacks interior minister Suella Braverman

London: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has sacked interior minister Suella Braverman, one of his most senior ministers, a government source said on Monday, following comments she made last week about the police's handling of a pro-Palestinian march.

Braverman had last week defied Sunak by publishing an article attacking the police's handling of a march that took place on Saturday.

Critics said her stance helped inflame tensions and encourage right-wing protesters to take to the streets of London, putting Sunak under pressure to take action.

