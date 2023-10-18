UK school gets AI chatbot as its ‘principal headteacher’

Rogerson told the publication that Abigail has been developed with an abundance of knowledge in machine learning and educational management and an ability to process huge collections of data.

“Sometimes having someone or something there to help you is a very calming influence. It’s nice to think that someone who is unbelievably well trained is there to help you make decisions,” he was quoted as saying.

Emphasising that this move is not in any way undermining the human judgment, he said, “It doesn’t mean you don’t ever also seek counsel from humans. Of course you do. It’s just very calming and reassuring knowing that you don’t have to call anybody up, bother someone, you don’t have to wait around for an answer.”

The headmaster further said that he is availing the help of the robot in drafting school policies, issuing instructions to staff on various issues and helping out children with special needs. He also added that robots will not replace the teachers at the institution.

“We are stepping into the future while preserving the core values of traditional education. The introduction of AI is not about replacing our dedicated educators but about augmenting their capabilities and ensuring our students receive the best education possible,” he told the publication.

Cottesmore School is a boarding school for boys and girls aged four to 13.