Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

UK urges cancellation of pro-Palestinian protest after synagogue attack

The attacker has been named by police as Jihad al-Shamie, a 35-year-old British citizen of Syrian descent, who was shot dead at the scene by armed officers.
Last Updated : 03 October 2025, 10:08 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 October 2025, 10:08 IST
World newsprotestPalestineSynagogue

Follow us on :

Follow Us