Ukraine asks UN, ICRC to join humanitarian effort in Russia's Kursk region

Kyiv: Ukraine said on Monday it had asked the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to join humanitarian efforts in Russia's Kursk region following a cross-border incursion by Ukrainian forces.

Ukraine's army remains in the Kursk region more than a month after launching the assault, in which President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Kyiv has taken control of about 100 settlements. Russia's Defence Ministry said on Monday its forces had retaken control of two villages.

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said he had instructed his ministry to formally invite the UN and ICRC to work in the Kursk region when he visited the northeast Ukrainian region of Sumy on Sunday. The ministry confirmed that it had issued the requests.