Ukraine claims destruction of major Russian navy vessel in Crimea

Ukraine's air force said on Tuesday that it had destroyed a major Russia landing ship stationed in the Crimean waters, after the Russian-installed governor of Crimea said that Kyiv's assault sparked a fire in the port of Feodosia.

"And the fleet in Russia is getting smaller and smaller! Thanks to the Air Force pilots and everyone involved for the filigree work!" the commander of Ukraine's air force, Mykola Oleshchuk, said on the Telegram messaging app, without providing evidence.

In a separate statement, Ukraine's air force said, also without providing evidence, that its pilots attacked Feodosia at around 02:30 am (0030 GMT) with cruise missiles, destroying the Novocherkassk vessel of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

The report could not be independently verified and there was no immediate comment from Russia on the alleged destruction of the ship. It was not immediately known what missiles Ukraine reportedly used and how many of them.