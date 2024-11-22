Home
world

Ukraine says new missile fired by Russia flew for 15 minutes, faster than Mach 11

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Moscow struck a Ukrainian military facility with a new medium-range, hypersonic ballistic missile known as 'Oreshnik'.
Reuters
Last Updated : 22 November 2024, 12:04 IST

Published 22 November 2024, 12:04 IST
World newsUkraineVladimir PutinRussia-Ukraine warHypersonic Missile

