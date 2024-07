Kyiv: Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said he had discussed a deadly Russian attack on Ukraine on Monday with International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor Karim Khan.

"We are sending all information and evidence about attacks on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities to the ICC prosecutor's office," he told the state national TV.

At least 36 people were killed across Ukraine in Monday's attack, which partially destroyed a children's hospital in Kyiv.