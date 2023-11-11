Ukraine's capital Kyiv under air attack, blasts heard

Kyiv: Ukraine's capital Kyiv came under air attack on Saturday and big explosions were heard, Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said, but there was no immediate information on if there were any casualties.
"Preliminary, air defence was working against ballistic (missiles)."
Air alerts for Kyiv and a nearby region were announced just minutes before the explosions were heard. City authorities urged residents to stay in shelters.
"Preliminary, air defence was working against ballistic (missiles)."
Air alerts for Kyiv and a nearby region were announced just minutes before the explosions were heard. City authorities urged residents to stay in shelters.