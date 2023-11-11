JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Ukraine's capital Kyiv under air attack, blasts heard

'Preliminary, air defence was working against ballistic (missiles).' Air alerts for Kyiv and a nearby region were announced just minutes before the explosions were heard. City authorities urged residents to stay in shelters. 
Last Updated 11 November 2023, 06:38 IST

Follow Us

Kyiv: Ukraine's capital Kyiv came under air attack on Saturday and big explosions were heard, Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said, but there was no immediate information on if there were any casualties.

"Preliminary, air defence was working against ballistic (missiles)."

Air alerts for Kyiv and a nearby region were announced just minutes before the explosions were heard. City authorities urged residents to stay in shelters. 

"Preliminary, air defence was working against ballistic (missiles)."

Air alerts for Kyiv and a nearby region were announced just minutes before the explosions were heard. City authorities urged residents to stay in shelters. 

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 11 November 2023, 06:38 IST)
World newsUkraineRussiaRussia-Ukraine Conflict

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT