Ukraine's Ukrhydroenergo seeks damages for Russia's destruction of dam

Kyiv: Ukraine's Ukrhydroenergo said on Thursday it had initiated international arbitration seeking damages for Russia's destruction of the Kakhovka Dam and power station in June 2023.

The state-run hydro-electric company estimated the damage at 2.5 billion euros ($2.72 billion), it said.

The Kakhovka dam, one of six dams on the Dnipro river that carves through central and southern Ukraine, was captured at the start of Moscow's February 2022 invasion.