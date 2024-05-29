Ukrainian drones can strike deep into Russia but Moscow is safe: Russian official

Moscow: Ukrainian drones have the capability of striking up to 2,500 kilometres (1,553 miles) into Russia, but the capital Moscow has been protected from their strikes, a senior Russian airforce official warned on Wednesday.

The statement from Dmitry Bogdanov, head of the radio-electronic warfare department of the Russian Aerospace Forces, was carried by the TASS state news agency and suggests that a wide swath of Russian territory bordering Ukraine is vulnerable to potential attack.

"The enemy is not standing still," Bogdanov was quoted as saying.

"Now unmanned aerial vehicles can traverse an area of up to 2,500 kilometres, and many (Russian) regions are aware of this,", Bogdanov told a security conference, TASS reported.