UK's Conservatives face leadership "bloodbath" as party seeks new direction

Veteran party adviser Peter Botting described the battle for the leadership as being between those who became Conservative because of former prime minister Margaret Thatcher - a staunch free-marketeer - and those who followed the moderniser David Cameron, with his more paternalistic 'one nation conservativism'.

"People will want big personalities: big, easily identifiable personalities," Botting said. "There are a lot of eminently forgettable people but they all think that they can be a prime minister."

THREAT FROM REFORM UK

The former lawmaker said the Conservative Party should move to the right, to meet the challenge posed by Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage's Reform UK party. Farage won a seat in parliament at the eighth time of trying.

While Labour's roughly 34% share of the vote nationwide was far lower than its showing at its 1997 landslide victory, the resurgence of Reform UK split the right-wing vote and handed Starmer a massive majority under Britain's first-past-the-post system.

Tim Bale, professor of politics at Queen Mary University of London, warned that a move to the right would go against "the case that elections are won in the centre of British politics".

"What we've seen since Brexit is the silent majority of more centrist MPs allow the party to slip towards the right, due to a much more vocal minority of more populist politicians on that side of the Conservative Party," he told Reuters.

By 0800 GMT and with 645 seats counted, Labour had 411 of the 650 seats in parliament, compared with 119 for the Conservatives, according to broadcaster BBC.

Reform only won four seats so far, but it picked up more than 4 million votes.

The performance of Reform UK scared many Conservatives, with leader Farage - a seasoned campaigner - promising to hound the Conservative Party and become the main voice of opposition.

His success might spur Conservative grassroots members into pushing for a more populist radical right strategy to restore its fortunes - something that the party's more centrist wing finds unpalatable.

Several Conservatives who spoke to Reuters said the grassroots membership felt increasingly marginalised since Sunak's appointment in 2022 without their votes, and want the party to reclaim what they see as its traditional values of a small state and free markets.

Comparing the situation to 1997, when it had to rebuild after Labour swept away 18 years of Conservative government, adviser Botting said the party's future depended on where the energy, ideas and finance needed to reset it came from.

"When, or if, the party decides what and who it is for, rather than against, we will know whether the party has a future," said Botting, a coach to hundreds of Conservative candidates over many years.

HOLLOWED OUT

It's a far cry from 2010 when Cameron ended the dominance of so-called 'new Labour' under former prime ministers Tony Blair and Gordon Brown, which had governed for 13 years.

Despite winning three more elections, the Conservative Party become increasingly unmanageable, buffeted by ructions and rancour stemming from the vote to leave the European Union.

The Conservatives have had four prime ministers since Cameron, three brought down by their own party, including one - Liz Truss - who lasted just over 40 days in power. Truss lost her seat in parliament in Thursday's vote.

Almost all of those interviewed agree the party has sunk so low that it may struggle to mount a strong electoral challenge at the end of Labour's scheduled five-year term.

The party has become increasingly hollowed out - more than 70 lawmakers stood down before the election, including former prime minister Theresa May and several other ministers. Dozens of advisers and researchers jumped ship to look for new jobs, and a record number of ministers lost their seats at the election.

Some Conservatives doubt the party will be able to run an effective opposition for some time.