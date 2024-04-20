UK’s India Gate to commemorate role of Indian soldiers from World Wars

The India Gate was presented to the people of Brighton by the “princes and people of India” as a gesture of thanks for the care provided by the town’s hospitals and is “dedicated to the use of the inhabitants of Brighton”.

It was unveiled by the Maharaja of Patiala, Bhupinder Singh, on October 26, 1921, and stands at the southern entrance of the Royal Pavilion – one of three buildings in Brighton serving as a base hospital which treated these soldiers from undivided India wounded on the Western front.

These included soldiers from the modern-day countries of India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar and Bhutan.