Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

UK's Keir Starmer discusses need for enhanced security in Arctic in call with Trump

Starmer ‌referred ‌to the subject as an ⁠absolute priority for his government.
Last Updated : 24 January 2026, 18:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 January 2026, 18:33 IST
World newsUSUKDonald TrumpKeir Starmer

Follow us on :

Follow Us