world

UN chief Antonio Guterres says there is growing consensus to push Israel for ceasefire

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said an assault on Rafah would cause a humanitarian disaster.
Last Updated 25 March 2024, 08:03 IST

Amman: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said during a visit to Jordan on Monday that there is growing international consensus to tell Israel that a ceasefire is needed and that an assault on Rafah would cause a humanitarian disaster.

"We see a growing consensus emerging in the international community to tell the Israelis that the ceasefire is needed and I also see a growing consensus, I heard in the US, I heard from the European Union, not to mention of course the Muslim world, to tell clearly to Israelis that any ground invasion of Rafah could mean a humanitarian disaster," Guterres told a news conference.

(Published 25 March 2024, 08:03 IST)
