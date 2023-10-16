UN 'living under rock', has 'blood on its hands', Israel envoy fumes after official meets Iran's finance minister

Gilad Erdan, Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations, took to X (formerly Twitter) to slam some of the body's officials and 'severed ties' with one of them after they shook hands with an Iran minister.
Erdan accused the UN of 'living under a rock' and having 'blood on its hands'. In one of the posts, he wrote "The UN's support for and legitimization of genocidal terrorists is a threat to civilization!"
He did not spare Tor Wennesland, the United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, who was pictured shaking hands with Iran's finance minister either.
"Today (!!!), senior UN official, Tor Wennesland not only met with the Iranian regime's FM, but didn't even bother condemning Iran for its role in the massacre of Israeli women and children", he said, adding that the UN official should not "forget to wash the blood of Israeli babies" off his hands after the meeting.
Erdan continued, "It's no secret that Hamas terrorists are openly praising Iran for funding, arming, and training them. At the VERY SAME TIME, Iran's leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, openly called on the Muslim world to expand the attack on Israel."
The Ambassador was seemingly triggered by a post by the Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Martin Griffiths. He wrote "The specter of death is hanging over #Gaza.With no water, no power, no food and no medicine, thousands will die. Plain and simple".
The comment was a reflection of the UN's stance to Israel's warning to those in North Gaza to move south before an expected ground attack by Israeli forces.
Erdan thundered "Have you been living under a rock? Your double standards truly know no bounds", adding "Where was your outcry when Hamas funneled all UN funds to dig terror tunnels and manufacture rockets targeting Israeli civilians?"
He continued "When Hamas diverted every resource -- water, energy, civilian infrastructure -- from the Gazan population, to their terror capabilities? Why have you never condemned this publicly?!" and slammed the UN, saying "Your voluntary blindness to the facts played a pivotal role in the creation of the terror machine that Gaza is today. UN officials have zero credibility or legitimacy to reprimand the country at the forefront of the war on terror! While we try to rescue the hostages. Shame on you!"
The UN officials have not responded to these posts.
While neither Israel, nor its ally US, have officially accused Iran of backing Hamas, many Israeli leaders and defence officials have reiterated this sentiment.
Iran has warned Israel of 'escalation' if their regional 'aggressions' continue. The UN has said it is 'impossible' for Israel's evacuation orders to be followed without 'devastating humanitarian consequences".
Israel, after giving around 1.1 million people in north Gaza 24 hours to evacuate, was reported to have moved tanks close to the Gaza border.