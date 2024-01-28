UN urges reversal of funding pause for Palestinian agency, vows to punish staffers

He said this could include criminal prosecution - a rare move within the global body since most staff enjoy functional immunity, although Guterres has the power to waive it.

Philippe Lazzarini, UNRWA commissioner-general, also urged countries to "reconsider their decisions before UNRWA is forced to suspend its humanitarian response." A UN investigation into the Israeli allegations is currently under way.

More than 26,000 people have been killed in Israel's military campaign against Hamas in Gaza, the enclave's health ministry said. With flows of aid like food and medicine into the territory just a trickle of pre-conflict levels, deaths from preventable diseases as well as the risk of famine are growing, aid officials say.

Since the Oct. 7 attacks, which killed 1,200 people in Israel, most of Gaza's 2.3 million people have become reliant on the aid UNRWA provides, including about one million who have fled Israeli bombardments sheltering in its facilities.

Observers and aid workers said the move by donors would exacerbate hunger.

"Donors, do not starve children for the sins of a few individual aid workers," said Jan Egeland, Secretary General of the Norwegian Refugee Council. A UN appointed expert on the right to food Michael Fakhri warned that the funding cuts meant that famine was now "inevitable" in Gaza.

Palestinians expressed anger at the funding cuts.

"We used to say Israel was launching a war of famine against us in parallel to its war of destruction, now those countries who suspended the aid to UNRWA declared themselves partners in this war, and collective punishment," said Yamen Hamad, who lives at an UNRWA-run school in Deir Al-Balah in central Gaza Strip, after fleeing northern Gaza.

Long-running dispute

Egyptian foreign minister Sameh Shoukry said he was "surprised" by the move to pause UNRWA funding and said it would lead to more suffering for Palestinians.

"Is this action linked to the policy of collective punishment used against civilians in Gaza? These are questions we can continue to ask," he told a press conference.

UNRWA's role has long been criticised by Israel which alleges it has supported Hamas for years - an allegation the agency denies.

Israel's Foreign Minister Israel Katz on Saturday called for agency to be replaced and urged more countries to cut funding. Deputy UN spokesperson Farhan Haq declined to respond directly to Katz's remarks but said UNRWA overall had a strong record.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas accused Israel of leading an oppressive campaign against the agency. "The campaign aims to liquidate the issue of Palestinian refugees...," he said in a statement.

Senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri said the Israeli accusations against UNRWA were a challenge to the International Court of Justice's Friday decision that ordered Israel to prevent acts of genocide in Gaza.