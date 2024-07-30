US accuses Venezuela of election manipulation, leaves door open to sanctions

"We are faced with potentially a new scenario," one official said. "We are going to take that into account as we map forward where we may head with respect to sanctions toward Venezuela."

Washington, which rejected Maduro's 2018 reelection as a sham, broadly eased sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry last October in response to a deal between Maduro and opposition parties. But in April the US reimposed the sanctions, accusing Maduro of reneging on electoral commitments.

"By engaging in repression and electoral manipulation, and by declaring a winner without the detailed precinct by precinct polling results ... Maduro representatives have stripped the supposed election results they announced of any credibility," a US official said.

Speaking earlier in Tokyo, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said: "We have serious concerns that the result announced does not reflect the will or the votes of the Venezuelan people."

Maduro early on Monday reiterated his campaign assertion that Venezuela's electoral system is transparent.

White House spokesperson John Kirby said the U.S. would withhold judgment until it gets further information but would then "respond accordingly."

US coordinated internal response

The US officials did not offer many specifics of electoral misconduct it believes Maduro's side committed.

But one official said the electoral commission's announcement "does not track with data that we've received through quick-count mechanisms and other sources" and appeared at odds with how Venezuelans voted.

The officials said the US was coordinating with regional allies on a response and would also work with international partners on potential consequences for Maduro's government.

They defended the Biden's administration's decision last year to re-engage with Maduro following the Trump-era "maximum pressure" campaign, despite the Venezuelan leader's history of failing to make good on his political promises.

Sunday's election, one official said, was a sweeping call for change from Venezuelan voters and would put the opposition in a better position to negotiate with Maduro.

But Republican US Senator Marco Rubio, a harsh Maduro critic, chided the Democratic administration in a post on X, calling it "the latest example of how our enemies have suckered Biden and (Vice President Kamala) Harris repeatedly."

Analysts have suggested that a Maduro reelection or post-election upheaval could spur more Venezuelans to leave the country and head for the US-Mexico border.

With immigration already a hot-button issue in the US presidential campaign, that could create new problems for Harris, seen as the likely Democratic nominee after Biden ended his reelection bid on July 21.