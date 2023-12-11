US Air Force moves to discipline 15 personnel related to leak case

"The actions ranged from relieving personnel from their positions, including command positions, to non-judicial punishment under Article 15 of the Uniform Code of Military Justice," an Air Force statement said.

Colonel Sean Riley, commander of 102nd Intelligence Wing to which Teixeira belonged, was relieved of command.

An Air Force Inspector General report into the incident found that some member of Teixeria's unit and leadership "had information about as many as four separate instances of his questionable activity."

A smaller number of people had a more complete picture of his intellegence-seeking behavior and "intentionally failed to report the full details of these security concerns/incidents."

"Had any of these members come forward, security officials would likely have facilitated restricting systems/facility access and alerted the appropriate authorities, reducing the length and depth of the unauthorized and unlawful disclosures by several months," the report said.

The Air Force statement accompanying the report added that the investigation did not find evidence that Teixeria's chain of command were aware of his alleged disclosures.