US backs Philippine forces in South China Sea with 'Task Force-Ayungin'

The Philippine ambassador to the United States has previously said the Philippines has not asked Washington for support in resupplying its troops, and the US was providing only "visuals" to help.
Reuters
Last Updated : 21 November 2024, 12:22 IST

Published 21 November 2024, 12:22 IST
World newsUnited StatesPhilippinesDefenceLloyd James Austin IIISouth China Sea

