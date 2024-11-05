US Election 2024: Democrats are facing massive turnout deficit, says Trump Campaign

"As we dive deeper into the data, Democrats are facing a precipitous decline in urban turnout according to their own ‘data experts’ and we are tracking an uptick in rural turnout,” said the confidential memo by Tim Saler, the campaign’s chief data consultant.

Former president Barack Obama’s ex-campaign manager, Jim Messina, said on MSNBC that “the early vote numbers are a little scary”.

“What Mr Messina is downplaying is that they are a lot scarier for Democrats. According to NBC News, President Donald J Trump has a 16-point lead (56-40) among voters who plan to cast their ballot on election day. Obama’s chief campaign strategist and CNN political commentator, David Axelrod, told CNN that there are no guarantees that voters will turn out on election day for Vice President Harris,” the memo said.

The Trump Campaign alleged that the Democrats are spinning themselves and reporters by claiming that their voters will turn out on election day when polls show otherwise and, most importantly, that’s asking Democrat voters to do something they have absolutely no history of doing.

“If Democrats, who historically vote ahead of election day, haven’t been motivated to show up for Kamala yet, why do we expect them to show up tomorrow? President Donald J Trump is going into election day stronger than he has in any previous election and if patriots across the country keep the momentum and turn out as expected on election day, we will be swearing in President Trump in January,” it said.