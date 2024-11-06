Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

US Election 2024: Trump, Harris campaigns compete for Hindu voter support

The campaigns of both Republican leader Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris have actively sought to win the support of Hindu voters.
PTI
Last Updated : 05 November 2024, 19:25 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 November 2024, 19:25 IST
World newsUS Presidential ElectionsKamala HarrisUS Elections

Follow us on :

Follow Us