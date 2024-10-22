US election, geopolitics and UK budget fears dent global vacancies

<p>London: Global employers reported a fall in white-collar vacancies in September, a survey showed on Tuesday citing factors including the upcoming election in the United States, uncertainty around tax rises in Britain and rising geopolitical tensions.</p><p>Recruitment consultancy Robert Walters' new monthly Global Jobs Index showed global vacancies dropped by 5 per cent last month from August.</p><p>Companies in Singapore, the United States, Britain, Australia, and Germany reported the biggest falls in vacancies, with firms citing low business confidence as a key factor.</p> .<p>In some European countries which typically experience a seasonal jump in vacancies in September, firms reported a more muted increase than in previous years.</p><p>"September's decline in professional job roles globally is a departure from the usual surge of hiring activity we expect at this time of year, and is a direct reflection of the geopolitical tensions, economic outlooks, and industry-specific issues on the global jobs market," said Toby Fowlston, chief executive of global talent solutions business at Robert Walters.</p><p>The survey was based responses from 500 firms across professional sectors including health, real estate and construction, and energy and utilities.</p><p>Fowlston said US firms were putting the brakes on hiring ahead of the Nov. 4 elections and potential policy shifts.</p><p>Official data showed the US labour market added 254,000 jobs in September, the most since March.</p><p>"The UK is experiencing increased uncertainty as businesses hold back on hiring in anticipation of the government's budget announcement," Fowlston added.</p><p>Britain's new Labour government will deliver its inaugural budget on Oct. 30 and finance minister Rachel Reeves has warned that some taxes will go up to plug what she called a 22 billion-pound ($28.64 billion) fiscal hole.</p><p>Government sources have said Reeves is looking for tax rises and spending cuts to the tune of 40 billion pounds.</p><p>The survey showed that on a quarterly basis, vacancies were 19 per cent higher in the July-September period compared to the three months before. </p>