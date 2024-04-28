US Elections 2024 | 'Grown man running against a six-year-old': President Joe Biden pokes fun at Donald Trump

Biden and Trump have both secured the delegates they need to win their respective party nominations in the November 5 presidential race, setting a rematch of their 2020 election showdown.

After a slew of jokes targeting Trump, Biden then took a more sombre tone to talk about his 2024 rival to the room of journalists, lawmakers and celebrities.

“The defeated former president has made no secret of his attack on our democracy. He said he wants to be a dictator on day one, and so much more. He tells supporters he is their revenge and retribution. When in God’s name [have] you ever heard another president say something like that?” Biden asked, referring to Trump's recent remarks.

“We have to take this seriously. Eight years ago, you could’ve written off [that] it was just Trump talk, but no longer. Not after January 6,” Biden said, calling on the audience to “move past the horse race numbers” and “focus on what’s actually at stake.”

Comedian Colin Jost followed Biden’s remarks at the dinner on Saturday with a roast of the incumbent and other political figures in the room, offering comic relief against a backdrop of congressional tensions and conflict abroad.