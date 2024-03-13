US elections 2024: Joe Biden, Donald Trump set for rematch after winning party nominations

Washington: US President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump secured their parties' presidential nominations with impressive wins in another round of key primaries, setting the stage for a gruelling 2020 rematch between them in November.

Biden, 81, won the Democratic presumptive nomination on Tuesday after easily clinching the presidential primaries in Georgia, as the number of delegates in his kitty crossed the halfway mark of 3,933 pledged delegates.

A total of 1,968 delegates were required to win the Democratic nomination for the November 5 presidential election.