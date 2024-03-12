US elections 2024: Joe Biden vs Donald Trump rematch on the cards as both are poised to clinch nominations

VOTERS UNENTHUSIASTIC

The last repeat presidential matchup took place in 1956, when Republican President Dwight Eisenhower defeated former Illinois Governor Adlai Stevenson, a Democrat, for the second time.

This year, voters have expressed little enthusiasm for a repeat of the bitter 2020 election, with Reuters/Ipsos public polls showing both Biden and Trump are unpopular with the majority of voters.

Trump's myriad criminal charges - he faces 91 felony counts across four separate indictments - could harm his standing among the suburban, well-educated voters whose support he's historically struggled to garner.

He is scheduled to become the first former American president to go on trial in a criminal case on March 25 in New York, where he faces charges he falsified business records to hide hush money payments to a porn star.

The most serious case against him is generally thought to be the federal indictment in Washington, DC, accusing him of plotting to reverse the 2020 election. But the case is on hold after the US Supreme Court agreed to hear Trump's claim of presidential immunity, and it is unclear whether a trial can take place before Election Day.